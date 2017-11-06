FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ciner Resources LP qtrly ‍net sales of $122.5 mln up 1.2%
2017年11月6日 / 晚上10点53分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Ciner Resources LP qtrly ‍net sales of $122.5 mln up 1.2%

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources Lp

* Ciner Resources LP - qtrly ‍net sales of $122.5 million increased 1.2% over prior-year Q3​

* Ciner Resources LP - ‍earnings per unit of $0.460 for quarter​

* Ciner Resources - ‍maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $10 million to $12 million for full year - SEC filing​

* Ciner Resources LP - ‍expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $17 million to $20 million for full year​ Source text: (bit.ly/2AeebYO) Further company coverage:

