BRIEF-Ciner Resources LP qtrly ‍net sales of $122.5 mln up 1.2%

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources Lp

* Ciner Resources LP - qtrly ‍net sales of $122.5 million increased 1.2% over prior-year Q3​

* Ciner Resources LP - ‍earnings per unit of $0.460 for quarter​

* Ciner Resources - ‍maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $10 million to $12 million for full year - SEC filing​

* Ciner Resources LP - ‍expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $17 million to $20 million for full year​