BRIEF-Ciner Resources reports Q2 earnings per share $0.41

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources Lp-

* Ciner Resources LP announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 sales rose 2.6 percent to $119.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect FY international prices to be up 3% to 5%

* Expect FY domestic pricing to be flat to down 3%.

* Ciner Resources LP - "we expect our FY17 soda ash volume sold to remain flat to 2016 compared to previous estimate of 1% to 3% growth"