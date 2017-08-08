FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ciner Resources reports Q2 earnings per share $0.41
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产"中国制造"服装并销往全球--贸易商
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产"中国制造"服装并销往全球--贸易商
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
独家：中粮国际重组欧洲业务，强化日内瓦总部地位--消息人士
独家：中粮国际重组欧洲业务，强化日内瓦总部地位--消息人士
2017年8月8日 / 凌晨12点06分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Ciner Resources reports Q2 earnings per share $0.41

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources Lp-

* Ciner Resources LP announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 sales rose 2.6 percent to $119.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect FY international prices to be up 3% to 5%

* Expect FY domestic pricing to be flat to down 3%.

* Ciner Resources LP - "we expect our FY17 soda ash volume sold to remain flat to 2016 compared to previous estimate of 1% to 3% growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

