BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals Acquires Exclusive Canadian Rights To FDA-Approved Trulance® From Synergy Pharma

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE CANADIAN RIGHTS TO FDA-APPROVED TRULANCE® FROM SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF LICENSING AGREEMENT, SYNERGY WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF US$5.0 MILLION​

* CIPHER - ‍UNDER TERMS OF LICENSING AGREEMENT, SYNERGY ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENT, & ROYALTIES FROM PRODUCT SALES IN CANADA​

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT SYNERGY WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLYING FINISHED PRODUCT TO CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)