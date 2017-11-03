FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces new credit facility
2017年11月3日 / 中午11点42分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces new credit facility

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces new credit facility

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍it has entered a new three-year, US$20.0 million senior secured term credit facility with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce​

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍has entered a new three-year, US$20.0 million senior secured term credit facility with Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce​

* Cipher - ‍proceeds will be used to fully repay remaining balance on senior secured notes with investment funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management​

* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍credit facility has a maturity date of November 2, 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

