Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS Q4 & FY2017 RESULTS

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ‍ TOTAL NET REVENUE INCREASED BY 90% TO $12.2 MILLION​

* CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY ‍INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.14 PER BASIC SHARE​