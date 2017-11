Nov 8 (Reuters) - Circa Enterprises Inc:

* Circa reports sales and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 and declares a special cash dividend

* Q3 sales rose 27.3 percent to C$7.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.02 from continuing operations

* Declares a special cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common shares​