BRIEF-CIRCOR Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
2017年10月27日 / 中午12点15分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-CIRCOR Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Circor International Inc

* Circor reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $160 million versus i/b/e/s view $154.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Circor international inc - ‍acquisition of colfax fluid handling expected to close by year end​

* Circor international inc - qtrly ‍orders of $158 million; up 42 percent year-over-year, 23 percent organically​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

