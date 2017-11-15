FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月15日 / 晚上9点18分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Cisco Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc

* Cisco reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 revenue $12.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.11 billion

* Sees Q2 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.46 to $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cisco - sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58 to $0.60‍​

* Cisco sees q2 fy 2018 revenue growth of ‍1 pct to 3 pct year over year​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $11.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cisco - Q2 fy2018 business outlook does not reflect any impact from the pending acquisition of broadsoft‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

