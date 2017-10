Oct 25 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc

* Cisco says CEO Charles Robbins‍​’s fy 2017 total compensation was $16.75 million versus $16.0 million in fy 2016 - SEC filing ‍​

* Cisco Systems Inc - CFO Kelly Kramer’s total compensation for 2017 was $8.8 million versus $9.1 million in 2016‍​

* Cisco says executive chairman John Chambers‍​' fy 2017 total compensation was $6.9 million versus $9.86 million in fy 2016