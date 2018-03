BRIEF-CIT Group Announces Pricing Of Certain Notes

March 6 (Reuters) - CIT Group Inc:

* CIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $1 BILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AND $400 MILLION OF SUBORDINATED NOTES

* CIT GROUP INC - PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021

* CIT GROUP INC - PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028

* CIT GROUP INC - PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* CIT GROUP INC - 2021 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A PER ANNUM RATE OF 4.125%, 2025 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A PER ANNUM RATE OF 5.250%

* CIT GROUP INC - SUBORDINATED NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A PER ANNUM RATE OF 6.125%