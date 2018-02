BRIEF-CIT Group, Units Enter Into Amendment To Credit Agreement

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cit Group Inc:

* CIT GROUP SAYS ON FEB 16, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF FEB 16, 2018

* CIT GROUP SAYS CHANGES EFFECTED BY AMENDMENT INCLUDE EXTENSION OF FINAL MATURITY DATE OF COMMITMENTS OF ALL BUT ONE OF LENDERS TO FEB 29, 2020

* CIT GROUP INC - ‍NON-EXTENDING LENDER‘S COMMITMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $42 MILLION WILL TERMINATE ON JANUARY 25, 2019​

* CIT GROUP SAYS CHANGES EFFECTED BY AMENDMENT INCLUDE REDUCTION OF LENDERS TOTAL COMMITMENTS FROM $750 MILLION TO $500 MILLION ON EFFECTIVE DATE - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2C9N3zl) Further company coverage: