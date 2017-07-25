FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIT Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from cont. ops excluding items
2017年7月25日

BRIEF-CIT Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from cont. ops excluding items

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Cit Group Inc

* Cit announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Cit group inc - ‍remain on track to reduce annual operating expenses by $150 million by 2018​

* Cit group inc - ‍definitive agreement to sell nacco, our european rail leasing business​

* Nacco is cit's last remaining ongoing business outside of north america

* Cit group - ‍preliminary common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 14.4%, preliminary total capital ratio increased to 16.2%, at june 30, 2017​

* Cit group inc - ‍"remain focused on executing our plan to achieve a 10 percent rotce by end of 2018​"

* Cit group inc - ‍tangible book value per common share at june 30, 2017, was $46.34​

* Cit group inc - qtrly ‍​ net finance revenue $390 million versus $434 million

* Cit group inc - ‍allowance for loan losses was $426 million at june 30, 2017, compared to $449 million at mar. 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

