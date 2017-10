Oct 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citi board elects John Dugan and S. Leslie ireland to board of directors

* Citigroup Inc - ‍Dugan, a former comptroller of currency, recently retired from Covington & Burling LLP where he chaired financial institutions group​

* Citigroup Inc - ‍ireland most recently served as assistant secretary for intelligence and analysis for US treasury department​