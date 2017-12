Dec 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITI, CME GROUP IMPLEMENT BATON SYSTEMS’ DISTRIBUTED LEDGER PLATFORM TO DRIVE DOWN COST OF MARGIN FUNDING

* CITIGROUP - CITI, CME CLEARING HAVE IMPLEMENTED A REAL-TIME DISTRIBUTED LEDGER PLATFORM