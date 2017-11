Nov 21 (Reuters) - Citi Trends Inc:

* CITI TRENDS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q3 REVENUE $176.9 MILLION

* CITI TRENDS INC - QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 7.4%