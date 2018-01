BRIEF-Citigroup Announces Redemption Of Series AA Preferred Stock

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF SERIES AA PREFERRED STOCK

* CITIGROUP-CO IS REDEEMING, IN WHOLE, ALL $96.8 MILLION AGGREGATE LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF DEPOSITARY SHARES

* CITIGROUP INC - ‍CASH REDEMPTION PRICE, PAYABLE ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018 FOR EACH DEPOSITARY SHARE, WILL EQUAL $25​

* CITIGROUP INC - CO‘S TIER 1 CAPITAL AND TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY UNAFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTION​

* CITIGROUP INC - CO‘S TIER 1 CAPITAL, TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY ABOUT $96.8 MILLION AND 1 BASIS POINT, RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: