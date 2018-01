BRIEF-Citigroup Q4 2017 Adj Shr $1.28

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP QTRLY REPORTED LOSS PER SHARE $7.15; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.28; QTRLY REVENUE $17.26 BILLION VERSUS $17.01 BILLION

* CITIGROUP Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19, REVENUE VIEW $17.22 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CITIGROUP SAYS ONE-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE RELATED TO TAX REFORM HAD IMPACT OF ABOUT $22 BILLION ON NET INCOME IN QUARTER

* CITIGROUP - ABOUT $19 BILLION OF CHARGE IN QUARTER DUE TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF DTA FROM REDUCTION IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE, SHIFT TO TERRITORIAL TAX REGIME

* CITIGROUP - ABOUT $3 BILLION OF CHARGE IN QUARTER RELATED TO DEEMED REPATRIATION OF UNREMITTED EARNINGS OF FOREIGN SUBSIDIARIES

* CITIGROUP - RECORDED ONE-TIME REDUCTION IN CET 1 CAPITAL OF ABOUT $6 BILLION, OR ABOUT 40 BPS IN CET1 CAPITAL RATIO, IN QUARTER DUE TO TAX REFORM

* CITIGROUP - TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT QUARTER-END WAS $60.40 VERSUS $68.55 AT Q3-END

* CITIGROUP QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES $10.08 BILLION VERSUS $10.12 BILLION; QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.88 BILLION VERSUS $1.70 BILLION

* CITIGROUP - AT QUARTER-END, CET1 CAPITAL RATIO WAS 12.3 PERCENT VERSUS 13 PERCENT AT Q3-END

* CITIGROUP - AT QUARTER-END, SUPPLEMENTARY LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 6.7 PERCENT VERSUS 7.1 PERCENT AT Q3-END

* CITIGROUP - ON TRACK TO RETURN AT LEAST $60 BILLION OF CAPITAL IN AGGREGATE TO SHAREHOLDERS DURING 2017, 2018, 2019 CCAR CYCLES