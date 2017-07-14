FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 天前
BRIEF-Citigroup reports Q2 ‍fixed income markets revenues of $3.2 bln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国财经
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 中午11点57分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Citigroup reports Q2 ‍fixed income markets revenues of $3.2 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup reports second quarter 2017 earnings per share of $1.28

* Quarterly ‍fixed income markets revenues of $3.2 billion in Q2 2017 decreased 6 percent

* ‍Allowance for loan losses was $12.0 billion at quarter end, or 1.88 percent of total loans, compared to $12.3 billion, or 1.96 percent of total loans​

* Quarterly ‍GCB revenues of $8.0 billion increased 5%​

* Quarterly ‍equity markets revenues of $691 million decreased 11%​

* Quarterly ‍ICG revenues of $9.2 billion increased 6%, driven by growth across all banking products​

* Citigroup CEO Corbat says ‍"During quarter, we saw continued momentum in our businesses, with loan and revenue growth across both sides of the house​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below