Jan 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* CITIGROUP SAYS, IN MEMO TO STAFF, “EXPANDED ON EFFORTS TO ASSESS PAY AT CITI WHEN COMPARING WOMEN TO MEN, AND US MINORITIES TO NON-MINORITIES”‍​

* CITIGROUP SAYS FOUND THAT WOMEN ARE PAID ON AVERAGE 99% OF WHAT MEN ARE PAID, MINORITIES ARE PAID ON AVERAGE 99% OF WHAT NON-MINORITIES ARE PAID - MEMO‍​

* CITI SAYS "AS PART OF THIS YEAR'S COMPENSATION CYCLE, WE ARE MAKING APPROPRIATE INCREASES TO HELP CLOSE GAPS FOR BOTH WOMEN AND US MINORITIES" - MEMO