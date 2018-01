BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.35

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc:

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME OF $666 MILLION AND DILUTED EPS OF $1.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL - Q4 RESULTS INCLUDED A $317 MILLION AFTER-TAX NET BENEFIT FROM NOTABLE ITEMS INCLUDING BENEFIT RELATED TO NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1.1 BILLION INCREASED $18 MILLION FROM Q3 LEVELS​ ‍

* - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A 22% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.22 PER COMMON SHARE​

* - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $1.5 BILLION INCREASED $121 MILLION, OR 9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.45 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S