BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group Sees FY2018 Provision Expense $425 Mln - $475 Mln Vs. Underlying 2017‍​

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc:

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP SEES FY2018 PROVISION EXPENSE $425 MILLION - $475 MILLION VERSUS. UNDERLYING 2017‍​

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 7 TO 9 PERCENT VERSUS UNDERLYING FY 2017 ‍​- PRESENTATION SLIDES

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP - EXPECTS IN FY2018, 4.5 PERCENT - 6 PERCENT NONINTEREST INCOME GROWTH VERSUS. UNDERLYING 2017‍​

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP SAYS EXPECTS Q1 2018 NONINTEREST INCOME STABLE/UP MODESTLY VERSUS Q4 2017

* CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC - ‍​EXPECT ABOUT 5 BASIS POINT IMPROVEMENT IN NET INTEREST MARGIN IN Q1 2018 VERSUS Q4 2017