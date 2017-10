Oct 19 (Reuters) - Citizens & Northern Corp:

* Citizens & Northern Corp - qtrly basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.32 for the third quarter 2017‍​

* Citizens & Northern Corp qtrly ‍net interest income after provision for loan losses​ $10.3 million versus $9.6 million Source text: (bit.ly/2yUDSRt) Further company coverage: