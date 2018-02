Feb 2 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc:

* CITRIX ANNOUNCES $750 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE

* CITRIX SYSTEMS INC - ENTERED INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC TO REPURCHASE $750 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* CITRIX SYSTEMS INC - ON FEB 5, CO WILL PAY TO GOLDMAN SACHS & CO, $750 MILLION IN EXCHANGE FOR DELIVERY OF 6.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK