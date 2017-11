Nov 13 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc -

* Citrix authorizes aggregate $2 billion share repurchase

* Board authorized co to repurchase upto additional $1.7 billion of Citrix common stock, for total repurchase authorization over $2 billion.​

* ‍Announced pricing of a $750 million underwritten public offering of its 4.500% senior notes due 2027​