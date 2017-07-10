FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
BRIEF-Citrix Systems names David J. Henshall CEO
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 晚上8点13分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Citrix Systems names David J. Henshall CEO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc

* David J. Henshall appointed president and chief executive officer

* Citrix announces leadership transition to accelerate cloud transformation, enhance profitability and return capital to shareholders

* Citrix Systems Inc - reaffirms guidance for Q2

* Mark M. Coyle to serve as interim chief financial officer

* Citrix Systems Inc - retained a search firm to assist in a search process to identify a permanent CFO

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $690.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Citrix Systems - board has also formed an operations and capital committee that will work with Citrix's management team and advise Citrix board

* Citrix Systems - operations & capital committee will be led by executive chairman Robert Calderoni, David Henshall, directors Jesse Cohn, Peter J. Sacripanti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below