Dec 29 (Reuters) - City Holding Co:

* CITY HOLDING CO SAYS ON DEC 26, CO‘S UNIT FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST KENTUCKY FUELS CORP AND THE JAMES C. JUSTICE COMPANIES INC - SEC FILING

* CITY HOLDING CO SAYS CO'S UNIT FILED LAWSUIT SEEKING COLLECTION OF AMOUNTS OWED TO THE UNIT BY KENTUCKY FUELS FOR A LOAN ORIGINATED IN AUGUST 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2EcGeKS) Further company coverage: