Dec 18 (Reuters) - City Office REIT Inc:

* CITY OFFICE REIT, INC. ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* CITY OFFICE REIT INC - COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* CITY OFFICE REIT - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR REPAYMENT OF AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS SECURED CREDIT FACILITY