2 天前
BRIEF-City Office REIT sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $0.96 to $0.99
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月3日 / 上午10点40分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-City Office REIT sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $0.96 to $0.99

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - City Office REIT Inc

* City office REIT reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 core FFO per share $0.96 to $0.99

* City Office REIT Inc qtrly gaap net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $8.2 million, or $0.27 per fully diluted shar

* City Office REIT Inc qtrly core ffo was $0.21 per fully diluted share, and affo was approximately $5.3 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share

* City Office REIT Inc says for q4 2017, company reiterates its expectation of core ffo in range of $0.29 to $0.31 per diluted share

* City Office REIT Inc says revised full year 2017 core ffo guidance was impacted negatively by pace of assumed acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

