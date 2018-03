March 1 (Reuters) - Civeo Corp:

* CIVEO ACQUIRES 400 ROOM ACCOMMODATION FACILITY NEAR LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA

* CIVEO CORP - DEAL FOR $28 MILLION

* CIVEO CORP - DEAL FOR $28 MILLION COMPOSED OF $23.5 MILLION OF CASH AND $4.5 MILLION OF CIVEO COMMON EQUITY ISSUED TO SELLER

* CIVEO CORP - AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN EARNOUT UP TO $4 MILLION OF CIVEO COMMON EQUITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)