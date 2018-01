Jan 26 (Reuters) - Civista Bancshares Inc:

* CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED $2.0 MILLION, OR 16.0% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S