BRIEF-Civitas Solutions First Quarter Net Revenue Increased 10 pct To $395.4 Mln

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc:

* CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC - FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE INCREASED 10.0% TO $395.4 MILLION

* CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC - BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE WAS $0.25 FOR FISCAL FIRST QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC - ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.33 FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* CIVITAS SOLUTIONS - FOR FISCAL 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR NET REVENUE COMMUNICATED ON DECEMBER 12, 2017 WITH RANGE OF $1.57 BILLION TO $1.62 BILLION