2017年11月24日 / 晚上7点19分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Civitas Solutions says units of co entered into amendment no. 7 to credit agreement dated as of Jan 31, 2014​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc

* Civitas Solutions Inc - ‍on Nov 21, units of co, entered into amendment no. 7 to credit agreement dated as of January 31, 2014​ - SEC Filing

* Civitas Solutions says ‍amendment increased revolving commitments under senior credit agreement from $120.0 million to $160 million - SEC Filing​

* Civitas Solutions Inc - ‍amendment extended maturity date for $90 million of revolving commitments to January 31, 2021​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zBMjSv) Further company coverage:

