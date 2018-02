Feb 22 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services Inc:

* C&J ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $491.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* PLANNING TO HAVE ALL 900,000 FRAC HORSEPOWER DEPLOYED BY YEAR-END 2018

* PLANNING TO HAVE ALL 900,000 FRAC HORSEPOWER DEPLOYED BY YEAR-END 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $479.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S