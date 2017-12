Dec 5 (Reuters) - Claire’s Stores Inc:

* CLAIRE‘S STORES, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 SALES ROSE 0.8 PERCENT TO $314.6 MILLION

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 1.1%

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF $15.5 MILLION VERSUS NET INCOME OF $150.6 MILLION LAST YEAR

* CLAIRE'S STORES SAYS FOR Q4-TO-DATE, CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES ARE FLAT