BRIEF-Clairvest says there has been an adverse regulatory development with respect to its investment in Head InfoTech India

June 20 (Reuters) - Clairvest Group Inc

* Clairvest group inc says there has been a material adverse regulatory development with respect to its investment in head infotech india pvt. Ltd

* Clairvest group inc - negative impact on value of clairvest's investment in head infotech from development is currently uncertain, potentially material

* Clairvest group inc - clairvest's exposure to investment in head infotech india, on a pre-tax basis, is $56 million