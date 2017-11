BRIEF-Claren Energy to pursue spin-off of Australian assets

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Claren Energy Corp:

* Claren Energy to pursue spin-off of Australian assets

* Claren Energy - entered into arrangement agreement with unit Terra Nova resources

* Claren Energy- intends to carry out a plan of arrangement whereby Terra Nova will be listed as a separate company on Canadian Securities Exchange​

* Claren Energy - ‍as per agreement, co to pursue spin-off of working interests in 2 onshore petroleum exploration licenses located in Cooper Eromanga Basin​

* Claren Energy-according to terms, each Claren shareholder to receive one Terra Nova share for every 10 Claren shares held by such Claren shareholder​