BRIEF-Clariant CEO says to stay on after failed Huntsman merger

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Clariant AG
* Ceo says clariant is well prepared to tackle the future on our own
* Ceo says for sure will stay with the company
* Ceo says today no need, no reason to sell pigments or master batches
* Ceo says four or five options to boost value, including remaining stand alone company or making large ‘transformational’ transaction
* Ceo says objective, strategy has not changed but cannot exclude possible change following discussions with shareholders including white tale
* Ceo says no reason to think we made a mistake in merger consideration
* Ceo says merger with huntsman was best available option, never said it was ‘one and only option’
* Ceo says to continue with board and management following merger failure