BRIEF-Clariant CEO says to stay on after failed Huntsman merger

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Clariant AG

* Ceo says clariant is well prepared to tackle the future on our own

* Ceo says for sure will stay with the company

* Ceo says today no need, no reason to sell pigments or master batches

* Ceo says four or five options to boost value, including remaining stand alone company or making large ‘transformational’ transaction

* Ceo says objective, strategy has not changed but cannot exclude possible change following discussions with shareholders including white tale

* Ceo says no reason to think we made a mistake in merger consideration

* Ceo says merger with huntsman was best available option, never said it was ‘one and only option’

* Ceo says to continue with board and management following merger failure