BRIEF-Clariant - open to White Tale suggestions, will work for all shareholders
2017年10月30日 / 早上7点51分 / 1 天前

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Clariant AG

* Clariant says several talks took place with white tale since last friday

* Clariant says will continue this exchange as part of our ongoing dialog with all our shareholders

* Clariant says during this process we will of course consider white tale’s requests

* Clariant says clariant will nonetheless keep the interest of all stakeholders in mind when talking to white tale

* Clariant says we remain confident that reasonable discussions will take place that focus on the long term sustainable future of clariant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

