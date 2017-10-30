FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Clariant ready to discuss board seats for White Tale
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月30日 / 中午11点56分 / 更新于 1 天内

BRIEF-Clariant ready to discuss board seats for White Tale

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Clariant AG

* ‍management has offered to White Tale its readiness to present its existing growth strategy, listen to White Tale’s plans and discuss appropriate concrete ways forward, including White Tale’s wish for seats on board of directors​

* ‍according to Swiss governance, requests of White Tale will be discussed in next board of directors meeting​

* ‍invited White Tale to hold further talks​

* ‍will also continue existing dialogue with all its shareholders, having shown long-term interest in company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below