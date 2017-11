Nov 28 (Reuters) - Clariant Ag:

* CLARIANT SAYS REMAINS OPEN FOR TALKS WITH WHITE TALE AND WILL CONTINUE ITS DIALOGUE WITH ALL OTHER SHAREHOLDERS

* CLARIANT SAYS STRATEGIC REVIEW DESIRED BY WHITE TALE WOULD BE LIMITED TO PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WITHOUT STRATEGIC INSIGHTS

* CLARIANT SAYS WHITE TALE HAS NOT YET PRESENTED ANY STRATEGIC BASIS FOR THEIR ALLEGED LONG-TERM INTEREST IN CLARIANT