Feb 13 (Reuters) - Clarke Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.04

* CLARKE INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* ‍CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT TWO CORE HOLDINGS REMAIN “UNDERVALUED”​

* ‍BOOK VALUE PER SHARE $10.71 AS OF DEC 31, 2017​