BRIEF-Clean Energy Fuels reports Q3 ‍non-GAAP loss per share $0.61 per share

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clean Energy Fuels Corp

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp moves to streamline operations; volumes continue to grow in the third quarter of 2017

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - ‍closing 42 underperforming and unprofitable stations​

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - ‍q3 actions resulted in incremental charges of $73.8 million​

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - ‍reducing annual selling, general and administrative expenses by approximately $15 million​

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - ‍positioning its compressor business to benefit from consolidation in natural gas compressor sector​

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - ‍revenue for q3 of 2017 was $81.8 million, a 15.7% decrease from $97.0 million of revenue for q3 of 2016​

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - ‍on a GAAP basis, net loss for q3 of 2017 was $94.1 million, or $0.62 per share​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $84.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp - ‍non-GAAP loss per share for q3 of 2017 was $0.61 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: