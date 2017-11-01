FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clean Harbors announces Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.21
2017年11月1日 / 中午12点23分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Clean Harbors announces Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.21

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors Inc

* Clean Harbors announces third-quarter 2017 financial results; significantly expands share repurchase authorization

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $755.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $770 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clean Harbors - elected to double size of co’s current share repurchase program of its common stock to $600 million from previous authorization of $300 million​

* Clean Harbors Inc - ‍company intends to fund repurchases through its available cash resources​

* Clean Harbors Inc - ‍Clean Harbors lowered its 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $420 million to $430 million​

* Clean Harbors Inc sees ‍2017 net income in range of $11 million to $19 million​

* Clean Harbors Inc sees ‍adjusted net income for 2017 is in range of $16 million to $19 million.​

* Clean Harbors Inc - ‍revises 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

