BRIEF-Clean Harbors Q2 earnings per share $0.45

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors Inc

* Clean Harbors announces second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 revenue $752.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $735.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clean Harbors Inc says expect full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $435 million to $475 million.

* Clean Harbors Inc says on a gaap basis, company's guidance is based on 2017 net income in range of $24 million to $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: