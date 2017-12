Dec 14 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF CORPORATE NAME CHANGE TO SHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL INC.

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL - CO‘S SHARES TO CONTINUE TO TRADE ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “CLNT” UNTIL APPROVAL OF NEW SYMBOL

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC- HAS APPLIED FOR A NEW TICKER SYMBOL "SEII" FOR ITS COMMON STOCK