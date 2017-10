Oct 12 (Reuters) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc :

* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc says ‍declared a special cash dividend to class a and class B stockholders in aggregate amount equal to $25.0 million​

* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings - ‍ co notified Iheartcommunications it intends to demand repayment of $25.0 million outstanding under revolving promissory​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wPsphD) Further company coverage: