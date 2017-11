Nov 9 (Reuters) - Clearford Water Systems Inc:

* Clearford announces results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Clearford Water Systems Inc qtrly loss per share ‍$0.01​

* Clearford Water Systems Inc - ‍revenue for quarter was $910,697 compared with $1,071,773 for prior year's quarter​