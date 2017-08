July 28 (Reuters) - Clearford Water Systems Inc-

* Clearford announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and additional information on strategic business plan

* Clearford Water Systems Inc - ‍revenue for quarter was $972,731 compared with $1 million for prior year's quarter​

* Clearford Water Systems Inc - ‍operating loss before net financing costs were $520,580 for quarter compared with $816,879 for prior year's quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: