Nov 29 (Reuters) - Clearford Water Systems Inc:

* CLEARFORD WATER SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF KOESTER CANADA & TEAM AQUATIC, AND THE ISSUANCE OF A CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE

* CLEARFORD WATER SYSTEMS INC - CLEARFORD WILL ACQUIRE KOESTER CANADA IN A SHARE-FOR-SHARE EXCHANGE TRANSACTION

* CLEARFORD WATER SYSTEMS INC - WILL ISSUE 14.5 MILLION NEW TREASURY SHARES FOR 16.3 MILLION OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF KOESTER CANADA