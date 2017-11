Nov 20 (Reuters) - Citic Group Corp

* Clearsign Combustion - ‍announced launch of Clearsign Asia Ltd, Hong Kong, and receipt of a letter of intent from TG Citic Environment Investment Group​

* Clearsign Combustion Corp - ‍TG Citic and co expect to reach a definitive agreement in 2018​